Launch of Traveller Wellbeing Through Creativity Programme

A new Traveller Wellbeing Through Creativity programme was launched this week via webinar. The programme aims to address health inequalities and improve Traveller wellbeing through creative projects.

Traveller organisations and Traveller Primary Health Care Projects can now apply for funding to run creative projects in collaboration with artists and creative practitioners – including Traveller artists and creatives.

The programme began life as a pilot and has now been mainstreamed within the HSE and is a joint initiative between the HSE, Healthy Ireland, The Arts Council, and Creative Ireland.

Martin Collins, TWTC Programme Development Worker, based at Pavee Point, is the contact point for information, guidance and support on the Programme. “Pavee Point has always supported creative approaches and we feel this program can help bring about positive change,” he said.

Pavee Point has worked to help ensure the mainstreaming of this programme – something that came through strongly through a consultation process with Travellers and a TWTC Showcase Event that was held in November 2024.

Dr Aisling Sheehan, the National Lead of HSE Alcohol and Mental Health and Wellbeing Programmes welcomed the many opportunities for learning and empowerment that the project will bring.

Aisling Heffernan, Chairperson of the National Traveller Health Implementation Group (NTHIG), stressed that a key aspect and strength of the Programme is that projects will be Traveller led.

Sinead O Reilly, Director of Combined Arts, The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon said there was a growing body of evidence on the really positive benefits for health on working with creativity.

Tania Banotti, Director of Creative Ireland praised the initiative as a great collaboration between the art and health sectors and . She cited the unique and innovative approach the Programme takes.

The launch was also part of the National Traveller Health Network meeting.

Oein DeBhairduin, Traveller curator at the National Museum of Ireland and himself and author spoke about his own experience with the Traveller Wellbeing Through Creativity Pilot. “These creative projects have so many huge benefits for the Traveller community , for our well-being, for our mental health, for our physical health, on all these different levels, but also for social cohesion and the ability to stand in our true Traveller sense of self in a way that doesn’t compromise ourselves,” he said.

For further information about the programme visit the website www.twtc.ie or contact Programme Development Worker Martin Collins at mcollins@pavee.ie or telephone (01) 8780255 9am to 5pm.