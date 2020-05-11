Minister Must Ensure Progress to Higher Education Equitable for Travellers and Roma
Pavee Point and the National Traveller Women’s Forum have written to Education Minister, Joe McHugh TD to urge the Minister to ensure that cancelling the Leaving Cert will not impact negatively on Traveller and Roma students.
Reports from Traveller and Roma Groups around the country is that students face considerable difficulties with emergency home schooling and remote study arrangements.
Traveller progression to Higher Education, already recognised in the National Equity of Access to Higher Education Plan, is now a matter of major concern for Traveller groups. See letter below.
