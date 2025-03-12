‘Listening Exercise’ for next Women’s Health Action Plan

This morning, marking International Women’s Day, Pavee Point and the National Traveller Women’s Forum held a ‘Listening Exercise’ aimed at hearing Traveller and Roma women’s experiences of health services in Ireland. This will inform the development of the Department of Health’s new Women’s Health Action Plan.

Almost 40 Traveller and Roma women attended. We asked them their experiences of the health care system in Ireland, challenges and difficulties, and what improvements could be made.

Women spoke about experiences of racism and discrimination and the impacts of the social determinants of health such as accommodation, education, and employment. Many mentioned difficulty getting GP and medical cards, considering the significant health inequalities in both communities. Primary Health Care workers also spoke about the need to improve pay and conditions. Roma women discussed additional issues such as language barriers and difficulties accessing appropriate interpreters.

Maria Joyce, National Traveller Women’s Forum, opened the event. This was followed by an input from Mary Brigid Collins, Primary Health Care Co-ordinator, Pavee Point, who gave an overview of Traveller Women’s Health. Mary Brigid also noted the absence of Traveller and Roma women’s needs from initiatives aimed at women in the general population, such as IVF and HRT schemes.

Damaris Paun, Roma Community Development Worker, Pavee Point, spoke on the poor health outcomes and experiences of Roma women in Ireland. Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director, Pavee Point, gave a brief overview of the policy context before attendees were split into small focus groups.

Participants had the opportunity to share their experiences and recommendations for change with their groups. This feedback will be compiled anonymously into a report and fed back to the Department of Health and the National Women’s Council for the next Women’s Health Action Plan.