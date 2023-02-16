Lynsey Kavanagh appointed Co Director, Pavee Point
Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is delighted to announce that Lynsey Kavanagh will be taking up her position as Co-Director from February 20th 2023.
Since joining Pavee Point in 2014, as well
as undertaking a varied range of duties in our nationally and
internationally recognised Traveller Health Programme, Lynsey completed
her PhD with an important study on Traveller health inequalities, focusing on
Traveller women and perinatal health. Pavee Point’s Traveller health work
has been acknowledged as providing key support
and advocacy using a community development approach based on the social
determinants of health. This included supporting the development and recent
publication of the long-awaited National Traveller Health Action Plan which
Lynsey, alongside Ronnie Fay, may she rest in peace, made
important contributions to.
Lynsey also played a key role during COVID-19 in which Pavee Point’s policy and research initiatives were important for securing meaningful Traveller and Roma focused responses. In addition to work in the Health Programme, Lynsey has also led for the organisation on ethnic equality monitoring and disaggregated data, including national census work. She leads on Pavee Point’s research portfolio across a number of areas and coordinates our EU NTRIS monitoring project.
While continuing to work on all of these areas, Lynsey now assumes overall leadership and oversight of Pavee Point’s work and strategy as Co-Director, alongside Martin Collins in what is a changing and challenging period, but one in which there are a number of possibilities.
Prior to joining Pavee Point, Lynsey worked in the
Department of Applied Social Studies in Maynooth University where she had
previously completed undergraduate, masters and later PhD
studies. During her earlier years in the USA, she was heavily
involved in work with undocumented migrants and LGBTI issues.
