Pregnancy and birth can be an exciting time, but also a time of great change. It is normal to feel worried or stressed about different things that are happening, especially at the moment during COVID-19.
If you are a new mother remember that there are lots of supports available to help you mind your mental health during and after pregnancy.
This week we are encouraging Traveller mothers to
make sure to mind your nucks, as well as physical wellbeing.
For more information and support check out our Pavee Mothers website tips on minding your nuck and where to get support if you need it, as well as information on COVID-19 and pregnancy. Photograph by Derek Speirs.
