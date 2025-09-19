Meeting with The Executive Office in Belfast to Discuss Outcomes for Roma in Northern Ireland

On September 17th, Pavee Point took part in the Roma Thematic Group Workshop in Belfast, organised by The Executive Office. The workshop brought together Roma representatives, community organisations, and government partners to focus on improving outcomes for Roma in the North.

Discussions highlighted important issues such as access to education, health and housing, addressing racism and tackling hate crime. Participants heard about the need to further build on initiatives that are working well and Pavee Point emphasised the importance of community work approaches to inform this work and in development of policies.

“Policies affecting Roma in the North must be developed with direct participation and involvement by Roma organisations” stated Alex Petrovics, Pavee Point Roma Programme Coordinator, “and any policy measures needs to have a real impact for Roma community as a whole”





