Pavee Point highlighted mental health inequalities for Travellers
and the impact of COVID19 on Travellers mental health at a conference with
policy makers on mental health yesterday.
We outlined our concerns around an increase in racism and discrimination
towards Travellers and Roma during this time.
“We are worried about the further
impact that this will have on mental health for Travellers and Roma,” said
Patrick Reilly, Mental Health Worker, Pavee Point.
“This needs to be urgently addressed in partnership
with Traveller Health Units, local Traveller organisations and Primary Health
Care Projects – including ring-fenced funding to support peer-led targeted
initiatives,” he said.
We called for the inclusion for a general question on ethnic identity in all mental health services data collection
along with the publication of the National Traveller Health Action Plan.
The conference was organised by Policy
Forum for Ireland and focused on Next Steps for improving mental health care in
Ireland.
