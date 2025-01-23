Met Eireann Red Weather Warning

Met Éireann has declared a Red Weather alert for all counties tomorrow, Friday 24 January, due to Storm Éowyn, which has been predicted to be extremely dangerous and a direct threat to safety. All schools, early learning and childcare settings and further and higher education institutions will close on Friday. Employers have been advised to facilitate working from home; with only emergency service workers leaving home for work, where directed by their employer.
The message from the government is “everybody is to shelter in place.” We know that many Traveller and Roma families will be particularly vulnerable, especially homeless families and those on the side of the road.
Local Authorities have arrangements in place at local levels for emergencies, contact them directly for further information. There is emergency accommodation available throughout the 4 Dublin Local Authorities and the DRHE if needed. All emergency accommodation in Dublin is open 24 hours and meals and/or cooking facilities are provided. The Freephone number 1800 707 707 is open from 10am until 10pm and we the HSE is encouraging anyone that requires emergency accommodation to make contact.
Structural damage and power outages are expected and where practical the advice is to:
- Tie down items on site e.g. bins, etc.
- Check on neighbours that may need some support and have what they need.
- Stay indoors and avoid going out
- Avoid windows to avoid injury from breaking glass
- Have emergency items on hand- water, torch, batteries, food,
- Medications- make sure you have enough medications on hand