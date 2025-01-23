Met Eireann Red Weather Warning

The message from the government is “everybody is to shelter in place.” We know that many Traveller and Roma families will be particularly vulnerable, especially homeless families and those on the side of the road.

Local Authorities have arrangements in place at local levels for emergencies, contact them directly for further information. There is emergency accommodation available throughout the 4 Dublin Local Authorities and the DRHE if needed. All emergency accommodation in Dublin is open 24 hours and meals and/or cooking facilities are provided. The Freephone number 1800 707 707 is open from 10am until 10pm and we the HSE is encouraging anyone that requires emergency accommodation to make contact.

Structural damage and power outages are expected and where practical the advice is to: