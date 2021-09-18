Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre would like to express our deep condolences to the family of Traveller activist Michael McDonagh of Navan, Co Meath, on the sad occasion of his passing.
Michael McDonagh was a stalwart of the Traveller struggle. He made a huge contribution to challenging racism and discrimination and achieving human rights for Irish Travellers through his many projects and collaborations and his work with Meath Travellers Workshop.
Michael was a major custodian of Traveller culture and identity – language, history and storytelling. He was a fountain of knowledge and passionate about Traveller identity.
His passing is, first and foremost, a huge loss, to his family but also to Meath Travellers and to the Traveller community as a whole and he will be sorely missed. RIP.
