Mid-term Progress Review of the National Access Plan published

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre welcomes the publication of the ‘Mid-term Progress Review of the National Access Plan (2022-2028)’ (NAP) and the continued named focus on Travellers and Roma by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS).

The sustained work by Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma, NAP initiatives and work by dedicated colleagues in higher education institutions has been fundamental in making higher education more accessible for Travellers and Roma.

Second phase recommendations for dedicated funding to support participations for Travellers and Roma are welcomed here: particularly the recommendation to transition PATH 5 to a sustainable funding basis.

A sharper focus on Roma students must be included in the second phase to secure better participation of Roma students, student development and educational attainment.

Actions to support mature Traveller and Roma students also must be prioritised in NAP’s second phase: actions including, but not limited to, women.

This mid-term review of NAP underlines the specific need for a Traveller and Roma Higher Education Action Plan in order to implement and secure second phase recommendations, and in order to establish a sustainable and robust framework for Traveller and Roma access to higher education.

Pavee Point looks forward to continued collaboration with the DFHERIS and the Higher Education Authority, and further progressing parity of access, participation and outcomes for Traveller and Roma students and workers throughout the higher education system.

Read the DFHERIS press release here: https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-further-and-higher-education-research-innovation-and-science/press-releases/minister-lawless-welcomes-target-for-students-with-disabilities-in-higher-education-reached-two-years-early/