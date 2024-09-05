Milestone week for Traveller Education

Missie Collins, Primary Health Care worker at Pavee Point receives an honorary doctorate from UCD for her lifetime of dedication to Traveller health advocacy.

Five Traveller Community workers recieve their BA in Social Science (Community and Youth Work) from Maynooth University

Thomas McCann becomes the first Traveller man to receive a PhD in Ireland at conferring at Maynooth University.

Five Traveller Community Workers graduate with Degree from Maynooth University

On Wednesday, 4th September, 2024, five Traveller students from the Bachelor of Social Science Community and Youth Work at Maynooth University The graduates all work for Traveller organisations and began the part-time in-service course in 2020.

“This is a significant achievement for the students involved given that less than one percent of Travellers gain third level degrees, and fewer than 31% successfully complete the Leaving Certificate,” said Anastasia Crickley, former Head of Department of Applied Social Studies at Maynooth, and current Chairperson of Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre.

“The success of these students shows that Maynooth has continued to seek to create the conditions for students from marginalised and minority communities, including Travellers, to thrive,” Ms. Crickley continued.

Patrick Reilly, who is the coordinator of the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit Mental Health Programme and works with Pavee Point, left school early due to negative experiences.

“I left school before the Junior Certificate. I felt that the teachers had low expectations for me and other Travellers. I was given the opportunity through my work in Traveller Health to go back and do the Community and Youth Work degree later in life. I am delighted to be graduating today. I would have loved to have the same support when I was at school,” he said.

The degree is a professionally recognised qualification and connects academic coursework to practice, including two external placements.

Each student graduating had a diverse education background. Some had very few years of formal schooling, while others had completed their Leaving Certificate. Despite these varied starting points, and challenges which arose during the pandemic, they all shared a common goal: to enhance their skills and progress to undergraduate education.

“This initiative enabled us as Traveller workers to complete a degree, taking into account gaps in formal education and our core work in community development.” said Bridget Nevin, Primary Health Care Coordinator at TravAct. “Initiatives like this where Travellers are supported are needed to bridge the gap until all Travellers have the same equality of access, participation and outcomes as anyone else.”

This innovative pilot initiative is the result of a partnership between by the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (ERTHU), Pavee Point, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Applied Social Studies in Maynooth University (MU), sought to promote Traveller participation in higher education and to support Traveller employment opportunities within the HSE.

“This collaboration has been the cornerstone of this programme’s success and is further testament to the impact that strong partnerships can have in driving meaningful and lasting change.,” said Martina Queally, Regional Executive Officer for Dublin and South East at the HSE. “I wish to further commend the graduates on their hard work, dedication, and resilience throughout this journey. The knowledge, skills, and experiences they have gained will not only enrich their own work but will also inform and shape the development of future programmes and opportunities for Travellers.”.

Missie Collins, Primary Health Care Worker with Pavee Point, is honoured with doctorate from UCD

Missie is 78 years of age and was born as one of 12 in County Westmeath. She moved to England in the 1960s and came home in the early 1990s. She began working as part of the first Traveller Primary Health Care Project set up in 1994 which set up a model of Traveller participation in the promotion of health. She built up the trust and respect of Travellers and was able to help bring about major changes in the areas of health education, women’s reproductive health, child health, vaccinations and screenings.

This trust was vital in the success of the All Ireland Traveller Health Study (AITHS) – the research for which was carried out by Traveller Community Health Workers all over Ireland in 2008. This was difficult in the beginning as it was a new project and funders were not convinced that Travellers, especially those with limited literacy, would be able to work on the ground.

Over the years Missie has successfully lobbied many Ministers for Health for improvements to Traveller health outcomes including the National Traveller Health Action Plan, published in 2022. Pavee Point is delighted to see her honoured by UCD for her tireless work and passion over the years.

Speaking on Missie’s incredible achievement, Lynsey Kavanagh, Pavee Point Co-director said, “Missie’s award is a testament to the work of all Traveller Community health Workers on the ground, including those who are no longer with us and who have fought tirelessly for a better future for Traveller families across Ireland.”

“Missie exemplifies what we mean by community development. She is a resound and highly-respected public speaker who has a detailed command of her topic which is unrivalled. “said Professor Cecily Kelleher, College Principal UCD College of Health and Agricultural Sciences. “Current and previous taoisigh sit up and listen when Missie makes a characteristically articulate case on policy questions affecting the Traveller community.”

Accepting her degree, Dr. Collins said, “It is a huge honour for me to get this today because see all ye lovely boys and girls, you’ve all got your education, and I wish ye the height of good luck, but I never got any education, I had to work with my wisdom to get around to deal with things for Travellers here in Ireland. And I’m glad I done it and I’m very proud of it.”

“But I’m also very proud of the group of women that works with me, we have done marvellous work on health for children, women. Where were we today without Primary Health Care for Travellers?”, she continued.

Read more about Missie’s life and work in the Irish Times.

Pavee Point has seen education as key to the realisation of Traveller and Roma rights since its foundation in 1985 as Dublin Travellers Education and Development Group and has long campaigned for actions to address gaps in Traveller and Roma education outcomes. The organisation welcomed the first Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES) launched earlier this year which aims to increase higher education completion rates for Travellers and Roma.