Traveller Community Health Workers work hard to keep us all in the Traveller Community safe and well. For World Mental Health Week we are highlighting that it’s important that our minders mind themselves.
Pavee Point has produced a new leaflet with advice for the workers in 27 Traveller Primary Health Care Projects around the country.
