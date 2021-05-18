Ministers Address Traveller & Roma Education Forum
Pavee Point would like to thank the participants who took part in our Traveller and Roma Education forum. This forum was a follow up to the forum we held last year in the context of the COVID19 pandemic.
Useful and important points were raised by the 60 or so participants and we will be working with our co-hosts the National Traveller Women’s Forum to raise and highlight these points and proposed actions at all levels. We would also like to thank the Ministers who sent their virtual messages to the Forum.
We will be producing a report from this Forum which we will
be circulating widely.
