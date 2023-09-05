A successor strategy to the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS) currently being developed by the government.
Local consultation processes with Traveller and Roma organisations will take place in September and October and Pavee Point is hosting the first consultation on 18th September.
Traveller Consultations
- 18th September | Dublin & Northern Region: Dublin City – register with johnpaul.collins@pavee.ie
- 19th September | Midlands Region: Tullamore – register with info@ntwf.net (not info@ntwf.ie)
- 26th September | Western Region: Galway City – register with info@ntwf.net (not info@ntwf.ie)
- 4th October | Southern Region: Cork City – register with ponke@itmtrav.ie
Roma Consultations
- 25th September, hosted by Longford Community Resources
- 2nd October, hosted by Pavee Point
Register with jenny.liston@pavee.ie
Overview
- The consultation events will be facilitated by Niall Crowley and Rachel Mullen of Values Labs.
- A report from these events will be prepared for the Department (DCEDIY).
- The consultation events will start at 10am and finish at 4.30pm
- Lunch will be provided.