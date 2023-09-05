A successor strategy to the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS) currently being developed by the government.

Local consultation processes with Traveller and Roma organisations will take place in September and October and Pavee Point is hosting the first consultation on 18th September. 

Traveller Consultations

Roma Consultations

  • 25th September, hosted by Longford Community Resources
  • 2nd October, hosted by Pavee Point 

Register with jenny.liston@pavee.ie

Overview

  • The consultation events will be facilitated by Niall Crowley and Rachel Mullen of Values Labs.
  • A report from these events will be prepared for the Department (DCEDIY).
  • The consultation events will start at 10am and finish at 4.30pm
  • Lunch will be provided.

Pavee Point is developing a number of briefing papers which will be uploaded here and circulated nationally before the consultations.

Click on image for current NTRIS Strategy