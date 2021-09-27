Home > News > National Traveller Drug Network meeting
The National Traveller Drug Network met on Thurs 23rd September. Paula Leonard from Alcohol Ireland presented on 1) the harms associated with drinking 2) drink delivery culture and associated harms and 3) the current national campaign on drink deliveries.
This was followed by a discussion where participants highlighted concerns regarding alcohol consumption and how this has changed since the pandemic and we looked at ways to address some of these concerns over the coming months.
Following this, we had an input on the Health Research Board – National Drug Treatment Reporting System 2020 figures in the context of Travellers. We finished up with project updates, a discussion on emerging issues and an update on the National Drug Strategy 3 year Review.
