National Voter Registration Day 2024

We were delighted to attend the launch event to celebrate the first year of National Voter Registration Day Ireland‘s initiative.

After welcome speeches from Brian Herne, Art O’Leary, Chief Executive at An Coimisiún Toghcháin – The Electoral Commission of Ireland and Liliana Fernandez, Director of National Voter Registration Day Ireland, there was an insightful panel discussion with:

– Leon Diop (Moderator)

– Silver Kezir – Asylum Seeker and Peace Commissioner

– Derval McDonagh and Paul Alford CEO and Member of Inclusion Ireland

– Latisha Mccrudden – Member of the Traveller Community

– Bel Nabuele – Equality Officer, Irish Second-Level Students’ Union – ISSU

They discussed the importance of an annual National Voter Registration Day in Ireland, including the opportunities and challenges.

Registering to Vote:

To register, go online to https://www.checktheregister.ie/en-IE/.

You must have a:

– PPS Number

– An Email Address

– Eircode (don’t worry if you don’t have a fixed address, you can just put an address where you can collect post from).

And must be:

– Over 16 to register

– Over 18 to vote

If you can’t register online, you can download a form to send to your local authority. If you need support, contact your Local Traveller Group, National Traveller Group, or contact your local Citizens Information Office.

Local & European Elections – 7th June 2024