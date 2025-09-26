Needles Against Serious Coughs and Colds for Babies

Now is the season for coughs and colds. RSV is a very serious cold and cough virus that can make newborn babies very sick. One in two babies get RSV in their first year of life.
Pavee Point Pavee Mothers project has produced two leaflets explaining the virus and how Traveller and Roma parents can get the RSV needle for their baby.
Hospitals are inviting parents to clinics where they can get the needle as part of a catch up programme. Or parents can book online for their babies to get the needle.
Contact your local Traveller Primary Health Care Project or Traveller Organisation if you are having any problems getting this needle.
Click on the links below to download the leaflet:
Traveller leaflet here
Roma leaflet here