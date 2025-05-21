New Award for Older Traveller Artist

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre is delighted to support a new Award for an Older Traveller Artist being launched today by Bealtaine Festival, an Age & Opportunity arts initiative.

“We are delighted to launch this Award on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Bealtaine – Ireland’s national celebration of arts and creativity as we age,” said Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager and Bealtaine Festival Artistic Director, Age & Opportunity.

“We wish to recognise everyday creativity within the Traveller community and to support older artists/makers with a Traveller heritage,” added Tara.

“The award is specifically intended to highlight and support creativity in Traveller communities and increase visibility for people who are not given a chance to showcase their work or to be celebrated by wider Irish society.”

“This is the perfect time to launch this award as we are celebrating Traveller Pride Week and also the Bealtaine Festival,” said Pavee Point Co Director, Martin Collins.

“We are delighted to see a mainstream art organisation include Traveller creativity in this way and we are happy to have collaborated with Bealtaine in developing the award.

“Artistic and creative expression has always been a part of Traveller life and who Travellers are as a people – going back hundreds and hundreds of years,” said Mr. Collins.

“We’ve always had people with creative talents – our singers, musicians, poets our tinsmiths, wagon makers, beady pocket makers. That is creativity. That is art – although we might not have used the term artistic in the past. It’s important that we do acknowledge we have very creative people that today we call artists.”

Applications can be made via video and voice message before 18th June.

See the Guidelines for information on how to apply for the Award which offers €500 to be spent by artists and makers to further develop their work. The application form is here.

For the purposes of this award, an older Traveller artist is defined as someone who is over 40 years of age and who is recognised in their community as contributing to Traveller creative culture.

For any further information email caoimhe.mccabe@pavee.ie or telephone 0858162351