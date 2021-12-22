Pavee Point welcomes news this week that for the second year in a row the full Traveller accommodation budget has been spent by local authorities.

We believe that most if not all this allocation of €21 million was spent on refurbishments and redevelopments – which is important and necessary work.

“We are concerned,” says Pavee Point Co Director Martin Collins, “that very little is being spent on new builds while approximately 39% of Travellers are homeless.”

We call for the full implementation of the recommendations of the Independent Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation.