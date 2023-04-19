Pavee Point was delighted today to host a visit from the new Chief Executive Officer of the Health Service – Bernard Gloster. It was a great opportunity to update Mr. Gloster with our recent work in a range of areas. Mr. Gloster has a long track record in social inclusion and a strong interest in Traveller issues.

Bernard Gloster, CEO of the Health Service Executive was welcomed to Pavee Point by Missie Collins.

Mr. Gloster spoke to our workers in a variety of areas such as health, education, addiction and domestic and gender based violence.

Mr. Gloster commented that it was heartening to see the work that is going on by Pavee Point and other Traveller organisations but also harrowing to see the inequalities that still remain in relation to Travellers and Roma.

We look forward to working with Mr. Gloster in the future – especially in terms of implementing the National Traveller Health Action Plan which was published in November last.

Lynsey Kavanagh, Co Director Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre introduced Mr. Gloster to our Programme Work.
Mr. Gloster hears about issues in Traveller education.
Our Men’s Health Worker Michael Collins explained ways in which the programme engages with Traveller men.
Mr. Gloster recognised that mental health is a major issue for Travellers and especially young Travellers and spoke with Geraldine McDonnell and Pa Reilly of our Mental Health Initiative.
Maternal health and infant mortality is an area where health inequalities are apparent.
Gabi Muntean of our Roma Programme speaks to Mr. Gloster on issues facing Roma today.
Mr. Gloster met with a range of people from Pavee Point and HSE staff.
Bernard Gloster with Martin Collins Co Director Pavee Point and Lee Collins, HSE.