New Chief Executive Officer of HSE visits Pavee Point
Home > News > New Chief Executive Officer of HSE visits Pavee Point
Pavee Point was delighted today to host a visit from the new Chief Executive Officer of the Health Service – Bernard Gloster. It was a great opportunity to update Mr. Gloster with our recent work in a range of areas. Mr. Gloster has a long track record in social inclusion and a strong interest in Traveller issues.
Mr. Gloster spoke to our workers in a variety of areas such as health, education, addiction and domestic and gender based violence.
Mr. Gloster commented that it was heartening to see the work that is going on by Pavee Point and other Traveller organisations but also harrowing to see the inequalities that still remain in relation to Travellers and Roma.
We look forward to working with Mr. Gloster in the future – especially in terms of implementing the National Traveller Health Action Plan which was published in November last.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok