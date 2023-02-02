A Pavee Point case study features in a newly launched ‘Guide for Inclusive Community Engagement in Local Planning and Decision Making’ launched today.
The Guide is aimed at local authorities, public sector bodies and community groups and is designed to support local consultation and engagement processes.
“Our case study focuses on the work done during COVID between the HSE, Traveller Health Units and government departments,” said Martin Collins, Co Director, Pavee Point. “There are also good examples of interagench approaches from the South Tipperary Development Company that set up a multi-agency group to respond to issues affecting Travellers at Wallers Lot Halting Site.”
“The voice of all members of our communities must be present in the design, implementation and review of decisions that impact on all of our lives,” said Rural and Community Development Minister, Joe O Brien, TD at the event.
“This guide is a really practical guide that gives tangible examples and a step by step approach. It’s very worthwhile,” added Mr. Collins.
The Guide was developed specifically to enhance the capacity of Local Community Development Committees to engage marginalised groups in Local Economic and Community Planning processes.