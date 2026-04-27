New report highlights inequalities for Traveller young people in education

A new report from UCC and the Cork Traveller Education Unit explores the experiences of Traveller students in the Irish education system.

Traveller Transitions: Racialised Inequalities in Education points to ongoing challenges, including loss of supports at post-primary level, segregation, and everyday experiences of racism. It also highlights the impact these can have on young people’s wellbeing and sense of belonging.

These findings reinforce the need for continued action to ensure that the education system is inclusive, equitable, and supportive for all students.

📄 Read the report: ‘Traveller Transitions: Racialised Inequalities in Education’