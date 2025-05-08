New research launched on the experiences of Traveller and Roma students in higher education

Pavee Point welcomed a new report yesterday which provides a unique perspective on Traveller and Roma students and their experiences of higher education. The report builds on previous research, suggesting that Traveller and Roma students continue to face persistent and systemic barriers in higher education.

The Community Needs Analysis (CNA) was conducted by College Connect, a collaborative initiative of four higher education institutions — Maynooth University, Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, and Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest. The study was developed in partnership with the National Traveller Women’s Forum (NTWF). Pavee Point provided support and feedback throughout the research process.

“The education gap for Travellers and Roma continues to be significant across all education levels and must be closed. However, recently there has been some promising progress to improve access and outcomes in education for Travellers and Roma,” said Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. “The current National Access Plan for Higher Education has clear targets for Travellers and, for the first time, clear commitments to Roma.”

The report makes 10 tangible recommendations, a number of which reflect concerns already raised in Higher Education Equity of Access Plan, the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS II) and the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES).

“We commend the work of the research team. It is important to build on this using the findings of the College Connect research and ensure improved ethnic data collection across higher education – so we can set clear targets for Roma students and monitor progress for Travellers and Roma.” continued Ms Crickley.

Key findings from the research reveal distinct challenges for Traveller and Roma students. Vanessa Paszkowska, Roma Programme, Pavee Point, and researcher on the project explained, “These challenges include shared experiences of systemic racism and intergenerational trauma stemming from discrimination throughout educational journeys, often accompanied by low expectations from educators.”

The research highlighted that Travellers and Roma face substantial financial barriers hindering access to and success in higher education. Each group emphasised the challenges of navigating academic environments, sometimes concealing their cultural identities. The report calls for the development of a nationally co-ordinated approach to supporting Traveller and Roma higher education students and contains ten key recommendations including:

Establish a unified national framework to deliver consistent, targeted support for Traveller and Roma students across all higher education institutions

Mandate anti-racism and cultural awareness training: Require all staff and students in HEIs to undergo mandatory anti-racism and cultural awareness training

Establish flexible access routes: Adapt access routes to higher education for Traveller and Roma students by recognising their diverse pathways. Introduce tailored skills programs to help develop essential academic skills and eliminate unnecessary documentation for entry.

Develop employment pathways and postgraduate outcomes: Build strong partnerships with employers to develop paid internships, job placements, and career development programmes designed specifically for Traveller and Roma students

The full report, A Community Needs Analysis with Traveller and Roma Students on Their Experiences of Higher Education: A Call to Action for Accountable and Transformative Policy and Practice Throughout the Higher Education System, is available here.