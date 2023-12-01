Pavee Point was delighted to be in Strasbourg this week for training to ‘Address racially motivated crimes against Roma, Sinti and Travellers: towards effective and non-discriminatory policing’.
Hugh Collins of our Education Team and Thomas McCarthy of our Drug and Alcohol Programme took part in the training along with Roma and Sinti counterparts.
The OSCE/ODIHR and Council of Europe joint training for law-enforcement officers on human rights and non-discriminatory policing organised the training that aims to strengthen the capacity of police officers working in Roma, Sinti and Traveller communities and mixed communities.
It aims to promote the following approaches:
- Providing effective policing strategies that are fair and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve, while engaging in practices that comply with human rights standards;
- Educating participants on European standards on non-discrimination, the findings and recommendations of human rights monitoring bodies and on the principles and standards derived from the European Court of Human Rights’ jurisprudence on preventing and investigating racially motivated crimes;
- Increasing participants’ knowledge of and sensitivity to gender-specific issues that Roma, Sinti and Traveller women face.
More information here.