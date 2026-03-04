NTDN reviews draft National Drugs Strategy

On Tuesday 03 March the National Traveller Drug Network (NTDN) met in Dublin to reflect on and discuss the draft National Drugs Strategy II (2026-2027).

At the meeting, led by Anna Quigley of Citywide, NTDN members stressed the need to ensure direct participation and representation of Traveller organisations in the strategy’s implementation structures. Concern was expressed that the recommendations of the citizen assembly were not followed in the strategy; most notably, the lack of a community development approach in tackling drug and harmful alcohol use. NTDN members expressed the need for dedicated investment in targeted initiatives, including Traveller-specific addiction initiatives that recognise links to systemic racism, social exclusion, or trauma; and the mainstreaming of services to reduce barriers to equal health outcomes for Travellers.

Pavee Point have written an initial analysis of the draft National Drugs Strategy, which emphasises the need for deepened engagement with all key stakeholders; support for community development approaches; and clear, measurable steps and ring-fenced actions specifically for Travellers and Roma.

The draft strategy proposes an initial two‑year Action Plan (2026–2027), to be followed by a second plan for 2028–2029. The draft, published by Minister Jennifer Murnane O’Connor in February, is currently under public consultation by the Department of Health [https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-health/consultations/draft-national-drugs-strategy-public-consultation/].

