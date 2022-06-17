It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge today the sad death of our dear colleague – Nurul Amin. Our deep sympathies go to Nurul’s wife Lovely, his son and daughter Hirok and Suchi, their families and Nurul’s four grandaughters.
May he rest in peace and may Nurul’s thoroughness and his commitment and dedication continue to guide us in our work in achieving full human rights for Travellers and Roma.
Nurul came to Pavee Point from his work with Concern in
Bangladesh where he brought his formidable skills as a Community Health Worker to
a range of communities around the world.
He joined Pavee Point in the early 90s and lead out on much of Pavee Point’s health work since then. He was highly committed and dedicated to this work for over 20 years. He was a skilled trainer and worked with Traveller organisations, health projects and state services and was instrumental in the success of the ground breaking All Ireland Traveller Health Study in 2010.
In more recent years he also made a huge contribution in the area of ethnic data collection and analysis and worked closely with the Central Statistics Office on a number of Census, helping to ensure that both Travellers and most recently Roma were named as groups in the census categories.
Nurul’s medical expertise and his calm and thoughtful
approach to the work was a huge support to all in Pavee Point during COVID.
“Working with Nurul was a privilege. He was a mentor and friend to many. He made a huge contribution to Pavee Point
and the wider sector and will be sadly missed,” says Lynsey Kavanagh of the
Pavee Point Health Team.
Nurul also managed to maintain strong links with Bangladesh over the years and continued to support health promotion among the most marginalised communities there.
Nurul, as well as being a much respected colleague, was a mentor and guide to many in Pavee Point. We all loved Nurul’s company in Pavee Point and his sense of humour never failed him – or us.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
