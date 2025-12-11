Oireachtas Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community

The findings from this latest research underscore the realities identified by the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study (AITHS) published in 2010. The 2010 survey found that Travellers have distinct health needs compared to the general population and, therein, emphasised the need to close the gap in terms of health outcomes. It stated that Traveller public policy was not delivering, and that a cross-sectoral strategy is required in order to ensure better health outcomes.

Ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach, and Labour Party TD George Lawlor said: “Members look forward to discussing evidence gathered through research projects into Traveller Health, including the 2010 All-Ireland Traveller Health Study, and data gathered from the 2022 Census and several subsequent published studies. These studies found that Travellers experience poorer health outcomes when compared to the general population and have poorer life expectancy and health expectancy, and also experience high levels of discrimination, which negatively affects their engagement with health services.”