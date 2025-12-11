This afternoon, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community meets to discuss ‘Traveller Health: Research and Evidence Base’, and will be joined by representatives from University College Dublin (UCD).
The meeting comes in light of research commissioned by the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and published last week: the research was co-designed by UCD in collaboration with Pavee Point. Dr Patricia Fox and Dr Kate Frazer of UCD School of Nursing, who led the research, are among those giving statements to the Committee. Their research draws from a survey conducted with 483 Travellers, as well as in-depth interviews with Travellers and healthcare professionals. The research found that institutional barriers, including poor accommodation, poverty, racism, discrimination, and education, all continue to adversely affect health outcomes for Irish Travellers.
The findings from this latest research underscore the realities identified by the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study (AITHS) published in 2010. The 2010 survey found that Travellers have distinct health needs compared to the general population and, therein, emphasised the need to close the gap in terms of health outcomes. It stated that Traveller public policy was not delivering, and that a cross-sectoral strategy is required in order to ensure better health outcomes.
Ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach, and Labour Party TD George Lawlor said: “Members look forward to discussing evidence gathered through research projects into Traveller Health, including the 2010 All-Ireland Traveller Health Study, and data gathered from the 2022 Census and several subsequent published studies. These studies found that Travellers experience poorer health outcomes when compared to the general population and have poorer life expectancy and health expectancy, and also experience high levels of discrimination, which negatively affects their engagement with health services.”
Joining Dr Fox and Dr Frazer will be Dr Julie Broderick of UCD School of Health. In 2023, Dr Broderick co-authored the study: ‘Scoping review on Physical Health Conditions in Irish Travellers (Mincéiri)’. The study found that Irish Travellers experience a disproportionate burden of physical health conditions compared to the general population. It asserted that healthcare providers need to be aware of the unique physical health burden experienced by many Irish Travellers, and that ‘multifaceted strategies’ are required to improve the health profile of the Traveller Community.