Oireachtas Members visit Dunsink Lane

This week members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community visited residents at three accommodation sites on Dunsink Lane.

The visit was an opportunity for the Oireachtas member to hear the concerns of the residents of Dunsink Lane regarding a planned development by Fingal County Council (FCC). Announced late last year, FCC plan to develop a major urban quarter across a 1,000 acre site that includes the former Dunsink dump.

The three accommodation sites at Dunsink Lane which are home to more than 100 Travellers. As yet there has been no consultation with residents in the area and there is little clarity whether the three sites will be integrated into the proposed development. St Joseph’s Horse and Pony Club, also in the area, have been informed by FCC that they will be moved.

Traveller families first moved into the area 55 years ago and there is a real concern from residents that they are facing displacement from their homes.

The Oireachtas members – which included Dessie Ellis (SF) Pádraig Rice (SD), Maurice Quinlivan (GP), & Malcolm Noonan (GP) – were led on their visit by Mary Brigid Collins, Bernadette Collins, & Mary Collins.

Read RTÉ News article on planned development (16 Jan 2026): https://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2026/0116/1553361-dunsink-plans/

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