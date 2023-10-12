Online Consultation on Traveller Education Strategy – October 2023
Home > News > Online Consultation on Traveller Education Strategy – October 2023
This month you can have your say on Traveller Education by doing this Department of Education online survey.
It’s important that as many Travellers as possible to speak up. This video let’s you know in advance the questions asked in the Traveller Education Strategy Survey. This will be followed up with other consultations. Link to survey – here
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok