It was great to take part in Dublin Pride for the 17th year and to celebrate Traveller and Roma LGBTQ+ identity. Pavee Point's 17th Year at Dublin Pride People gathered at Pavee Point to prepare banners and bunting before heading down to meet others for the parade. Owen Ward, Megan McDonnell, Martin Beanz Warde and Kelly Collins at Dublin Pride. (LtoR) Bridget Kelly, Tessa Collins and John Paul Collins Being able to celebrate post COVID was a great plus and important as always to highlight the need for equality for Traveller & Roma LGBTQ+ Kelly Collins at Pavee Point Getting banners ready with Kelly Collins and Nelly, Kathleen and Caroline Collins. Ready to go. June 27, 2022