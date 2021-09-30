Home > News > Pavee Point part of student festival #RiseUp
Pavee Point is delighted to be part of student festival #RiseUp with Stand. The annual STAND Student Festival returns to campuses across Ireland from the 27th of September to the 12th of November 2021.
The theme of this year’s festival is resilience, and this year’s exhibition will celebrate young people’s courage and creativity in rising up in the face of global challenges.
Pavee Point’s Mental Health Worker Geraldine McDonnell features in the exhibition with a wonderful illustration by Tara O’Brien.
As Geraldine says – “Women are not equal until Traveller women are equal. I’m working to create a better day when Traveller women can be whatever they want to be and our culture and identity is respected and valued.”
Students, staff and faculty are invited to take part in free events, visit the travelling exhibition and take the pledge to #RISEUP with STAND and the Union of Students Ireland (USI), standing up for justice, equality and inclusion.
The exhibition features illustrated portraits of 20 young activists and communities who have risen up to take action in the areas of Climate Change, Gender Equality, Mental Health and Social Inclusion.
From Ireland to Kenya, Somalia to South Africa, Uganda to Afghanistan, each of these individuals and communities have demonstrated extraordinary courage, creativity and dedication in taking action for positive change.
