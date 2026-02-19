Parting words from HSE CEO Bernard Gloster

Today Bernard Gloster paid a final visit to Pavee Point in his capacity as CEO of the HSE.

In his parting words he acknowledged both the accomplishments realised together and the progress needed to deliver on better outcomes for Traveller families. Bernard, reflecting on his 30 years of work, acknowledged the key role of the Traveller Primary Health Care Projects around the country and the need to sustain them into the future.

One way of facilitating this was by the approval for the retention of medical cards for Traveller Health Workers whilst employed in the projects. This has been a key ask from Traveller organisations for over 15 years.



As CEO of the HSE, and previously as Chief Officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, Mr Gloster has shown leadership and courage in championing access, participation and outcomes in health services for Travellers.



We wish him well in his retirement.