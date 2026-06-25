The Pavee Point Education Team attended the HEA PATH Showcase in Croke Park on 16 June. The event brought together higher education institutions, community organisations and policymakers to highlight the impact of the pilot phases of PATH (Programme for Access to Higher Education).

It was a great opportunity to learn about ongoing work to improve access to higher education, connect with stakeholders across the sector, and discuss how we can continue to support Traveller and Roma participation and success in higher education.

The Programme for Access to Higher Education (PATH) is a dedicated fund committed to increasing participation by under-represented groups in higher education.

Photo: hea.ie