Pavee Beoirs In Conversation: Reflecting on the Road to Traveller Women’s Human Rights

As part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence today, Pavee Point hosted an event, Pavee Beoirs In Conversation: The Road to Traveller Women’s Human Rights, bringing together Traveller women, Traveller organisations and State agencies across the country to reflect on the evolution of Traveller women and girls rights, gender equality and responses to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV).

The event, held at Pavee Point on 25 November 2025, reflected on our four decades of work and progress while acknowledging ongoing challenges to achieving full equality and rights for Traveller women and girls.

A Space for Reflection and Recognition

The first conversation, The Journey of Pavee Beoir’s Rights, featured Dr. Rosaleen McDonagh and Geraldine McDonnell who shared insights from the early years, highlighting the vital role Traveller women have played in the campaign for Traveller rights over the last 40 years and are largely responsible for the development of Traveller organisations around the country.

“I don’t think this conversation can happen without men” Dr. McDonagh said. “Women have done the heavy lifting for many years. It’s time for men to start stepping up and doing more on this issue. On one side, like all communities, we face the challenge of gender-based violence. On the other side, we are dealing with male suicide. Those two conversations and those two realities are very difficult but one shouldn’t outweigh the other.”

Advancing Traveller Women’s Rights

The second conversation, Pavee Beoir’s Rights Today which featured Philomena McGinlay from Donegal Travellers Project and Megan Connors from Pavee Point, focused on the emerging issues for Traveller women, including domestic and sexual violence.

“We’ve come a long way towards breaking down the barriers associated with domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. A number of years ago, you wouldn’t hear Traveller women speaking about these issues” Megan Connors said “It was only in 2016, as a Primary Healthcare worker, that I became aware of the term gender equality and what that meant.” Philomena McGinlay responded “We need the community to be aware of what is happening to us and to make sure we have the words to name it. It’s also important that we make sure our voices are listened to by the mainstream organisations dealing with these issues. Traveller women and girls’ voices should be involved in the policy-making decisions, instead of others making decisions for us.”

Partnership and Progress

Dr. Stephanie O’Keeffe, CEO of Cuan, shared reflections on the importance of partnership and the recognition of Traveller organisations’ expertise and leadership in shaping inclusive responses to DSGBV.

“I admire the work that Pavee Point and Traveller organisations are doing in this area,” she said. “They need to be supported and CUAN will continue to engage with and support them. To all those women who went before, my honour to them.”



