Pavee Glokes on the Boyne Valley Camino

Today Pavee Point’s Men’s Health Programme walk the Boyne Valley Camino with a group Traveller men in drug and alcohol recovery.

The group will hike a 25km loop around the Boyne Valley — starting and ending at St. Peter’s Church in Drogheda — to prepare them as they set off on the Camino de Santiago later in September.

The pilgrimage in September is to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, and aims to raise awareness around addiction and mental health for Traveller men: to show Traveller men that recovery is possible.

#PaveeGlokes #RecoveryIsPossible