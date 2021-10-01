Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre highlighted, at the launch today of Pavee Mothers breastfeeding videos and information booklet, that only 2% of Traveller mothers breastfeed compared to over half (56%) of the general population. Today’s initiative, on the first day of National Breastfeeding Week, is to help revitalise breastfeeding in the Traveller community.
And in a policy document also released today, Pavee Point calls for targeted measures for Traveller women, who are named only once in both the National Maternity Strategy 2016-2026 and the Breastfeeding Action Plan 2016-2021, despite having some of the poorest maternal and infant health outcomes in Ireland.
In her opening remarks at the launch, Mrs. Sabina Higgins spoke about the necessity of putting in all the necessary services in place that would allow barriers to be overcome. And Mrs. Higgins spoke about the need for the tradition of breastfeeding – that was the norm for all Irish women Traveller and settled for much of the 1st year of the baby’s life – to be re-established, thereby giving babies the very best healthy start in life.
Wonderful Tradition
“There is a wonderful tradition of breastfeeding within the Traveller community – much of it was facilitated by Traveller women wearing the Traveller shawl. The shawl meant Traveller mothers could nurture their babies and continue their work with the family.
“We need to get breastfeeding to be the norm in the Traveller community again.
“Traveller organisations can’t do it alone – health providers and policymakers need to come together, and in doing so, must acknowledge the reality and address the extra barriers Traveller women face when it comes to preparing to breastfeed, starting breastfeeding and then continuing once home from the hospital.”
Barriers to Breastfeeding
The Pavee Mothers breastfeeding policy document explains that Traveller women, like other women in Ireland face a number of barriers to breastfeeding, such as limited support from health providers and family members, but also contend with additional barriers including:
- Overcrowded accommodation, lack of privacy and lack of basic facilities such as electricity and water
- The impact of the Beutler Test in initiating breastfeeding (all Traveller children need to be tested for Classical Galactosaemia before they can be breastfed)
- Lack of culturally appropriate and accessible information about breastfeeding
- Lack of Traveller role models