Pavee Mothers deliver training at the National Maternity Hospital

Pavee Mothers delivered an anti-racism and discrimination training input and hosted an information stand featuring culturally appropriate resources.

During the event, they had the opportunity to speak with the Master of the National Maternity Hospital, Professor Jennifer Walsh.

They discussed Pavee Mothers’ ongoing work and the valuable partnership between the social work service in Holles Street and the PM programme.

It was a great event and a wonderful way to kick off Traveller Pride Week.

#PaveeMothers #TravellerMaternalHealth #EarlyYears

Information resources on maternal health available at Pavee Mothers