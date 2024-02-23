We welcome the launch of Can, the new agency responsible for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and welcome Dr. Stephanie O’Keeffe on her appointment as CEO of Cuan. This agency will be responsible for delivering services to victims/survivors of DSGBV, establishing national service standards and governance arrangements, leading on research to inform DSGBV policy development, leading on awareness raising campaigns on DSGBV and coordinating all government actions in the Third National Strategy.

The agency was formally opened by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who is ‘confident that Cuan will be the driving force we need to ensure we deliver the initiatives and changes which will get us to a place of zero tolerance across society for all forms of domestic, sexual and gender based violence’. More information on the launch and Cuan can be found here.

Kateriona Nevin, Violence Against Women Community Worker, Pavee Point, stated: “we know for Traveller and Roma women that particular barriers exist to leaving violent relationships and seeking safety and protection. We look forward to working in close collaboration with CUAN to progress actions in the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence naming Traveller and Roma women and communities.”

Photo (LTR): Kateriona Nevin, Violence Against Women (VAW) Community Worker, Pavee Point, Bridget Winters, Violence against Women (VAW) Programme Coordinator, Pavee Point