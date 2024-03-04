On Saturday 2nd March 2024, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre and other minority groups marched the streets of Dublin to call for ‘Diversity Not Division’ and for people to ‘Stand Together’ against racism.

The march, organised by Le Chéile, a cross-sectoral alliance working together to challenge the far right in Ireland, highlighted the need for new Hate Crime Hate Speech legislation to be passed by the Oireachtas as soon as possible.

The theme of the March was to ‘Stand Together’:- in solidarity against racism, hate & war, for homes, heath and rights for all and to share the wealth and end inequality.