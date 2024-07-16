Pavee Point celebrates Heritage Week 2024 with two special events

Pavee Point celebrates Heritage week 2024 through an exhibition of photos of Travellers from the 80s and 90s by photographer Derek Speirs and explores important events in Traveller history over the last 40 years. (Photo above by Derek Speirs from Pavee Pictures)

Exhibition Pavee Pictures – 19 – 25 August

Visit our centre in North Dublin city centre during Heritage Week, see photographs and hear accounts of Traveller events represented in Derek’s photos. Our exhibition of Pavee Pictures is open from 19 to 25 August from 9am to 5pm. No booking necessary. For group visits, please email info@pavee.ie

Derek Speirs in Conversation with Martin Collins – 20 August, 2pm

On Tuesday 20th of August at 2pm – 3pm there will be a special event where photographer Derek Speirs and Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director discuss the collaboration between Derek and Pavee Point over almost 40 years.

They discuss the aims and objectives of Pavee Point at that time and how photography played a role in helping to achieve those aims.

This is a chance for Travellers and the wider public to engage and explore common experiences and to hear the Traveller voice in a part of our history and heritage that is largely ignored. No booking necessary. For group visits, please email info@pavee.ie.

Cataloguing the Collection at Pavee Point

Pavee Point this year received support from the Heritage Council to archive our collection using a community archive approach. With Heritage Organisation Fund support Pavee Point is employing an archivist and Traveller community archivist to begin to catalogue the collection at Pavee Point – starting with photos by Derek Speirs.

(LtoR) Eilis Young, Archivist and Winnie Collins, Traveller Community Archivist develop a catalogue of photos at Pavee Point to ensure their proper preservation and promotion.

The primary aim of this project is to preserve Traveller histories and artefacts. The Pavee Point archive is being developed for Travellers, to be run and managed by Travellers and to facilitate Travellers accessing Traveller history, culture and identity via the collection.