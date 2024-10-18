Pavee Point condemns the circulation of anti-Traveller racist Longford song

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre condemns the circulation of a song that has recently gone viral about Longford town and Traveller feuding.

“Not only does the song perpetuate a racist stereotype that Travellers are inherently violent, it uses racist slurs too. Perpetrating stereotypes of Travellers as aggressive and inherently violent is incredibly harmful, and also untrue. Feuds happen among many groups in Irish society, however, feuds amongst the non-Traveller community do not end up the subject of racist songs perpetuating harmful stereotypes.” said Pavee Point Co-Director, Martin Collins.

Pavee Point has always unequivocally condemned family feuding for many years, and played a central part in exploring strategies to deal with internal feuding.

Mr Collins continued, “Feuding is barbaric and unacceptable. Although the majority of Traveller families, in Longford, and around Ireland, are not involved in feuding, they are often the main victims suffering fear, intimidation, damage to their property or home, injury and even loss of life.

Feuding is a complex issue that needs to be dealt with in an appropriate manner by families, Traveller organisations, local authorities, community groups and the Gardaí. Songs like this do not provide a springboard to productive conversations about feuding, as some may claim, they only help to further perpetuate offensive depictions of Travellers.”