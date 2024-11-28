Pavee Point holds Third Annual Education Roundtable

On Tuesday 26th November, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre held its third Annual Roundtable, which focused on the recently published Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES). A range of people working in education as well as Traveller organisations attended. There was also representation and input from the Department of Education.

Discussions focused on the TRES, its actions, implementation, and key priorities regarding Traveller and Roma education concerns and equity of access, participation and outcomes. The day was participatory and attendees had plenty of opportunity to discuss issues and themes that arose.

Before giving an overview of the TRES, Grainne Cullen, Director of the Social Inclusion Unit, Department of Education, spoke about the vision of the Strategy, “The vision of the Strategy is that Traveller and Roma children and young people would be welcomed in education, could engage meaningfully and that they would feel valued and supported throughout.”

Ms. Cullen emphasised what is needed moving forward, “Most important now is that we move into the implementation stage of the strategy. The focus is to now look at the actions we committed to and to make sure we are moving ahead in changing the education journey for many of our children.”

After the initial overview of the TRES, there was an opportunity for feedback.

“Education is important for our Roma community and it would be difficult to make and measure progress without adequate data. We welcome that collecting ethnic data is a key priority in the first action plan”, said Gabi Muntean, Roma Community Development Worker, Pavee Point.

“This Strategy has been long sought after and has never been more needed than after Covid-19, Covid has reminded us of how small gains can be easily eroded. We saw that with the gaps in education for children already marginalised in the system.” said Maria Joyce, Coordinator, National Traveller Women’s Forum.

Concluding the roundtable, Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point, said, “We broadly welcome the Strategy, which we have been collectively campaigning for 30 years. It sets a statement of intent and high ambition for Traveller and Roma education at all levels. We now have to concern ourselves with the implementation, monitoring, targeting, resources and allocation.”

Pavee Point has seen education as key to the realisation of Traveller and Roma rights since its foundation in 1985 as Dublin Travellers Education and Development Group and has long campaigned for actions to address gaps in Traveller and Roma education outcomes.