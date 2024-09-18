Pavee Point Hosts Second Annual ‘Pavees Celebration of Recovery’

On Monday, September 16th, 2024, Pavee Point held its second annual ‘Pavees Celebration of Recovery’ to mark Recovery Month. The event aimed to show that recovery from addiction is possible for Travellers and their families, celebrating those who have made the brave and difficult journey toward recovery. Addiction, alongside poor mental health and suicide, is a significant issue within the Traveller community. This celebration recognises the struggle and aims to be a beacon of hope, showing that there are options and support for those in the community who are struggling.

This year’s event saw twice as many Travellers in recovery and supporters attending compared to last year. By featuring Travellers in recovery as speakers, the event aimed to inspire hope for those struggling with addiction or for friends and family seeking help for loved ones.

The event opened and closed with lively music from Steo Wall a Traveller Musician and also featured three speakers who shared their personal journeys with addiction. Among those in attendance was Senator Lynn Ruane, a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Drugs Use, who expressed her solidarity with Travellers seeking support. Pavee Point acknowledges the crucial work of the Oireachtas Committee and stresses the importance of ensuring Traveller struggles with drug use and addiction are part of the national conversation.

Attendees included Travellers in recovery, some still in treatment, long-term supporters, and service providers. Speakers highlighted the possibility of substance-free living for those currently using. Annemarie Sweeney, a Traveller Outreach Worker at Coolmine, shared her own personnel experience:

“I’ve been in recovery for 13 years, and for Traveller women, accessing services has been extremely difficult. Last year, there were few Travellers in recovery at this event, so it’s good to start the conversation about addiction and recovery in our community.”

Another speaker, currently in recovery at Coolmine Therapeutic Community, praised the support he received, saying, “Coolmine is a brilliant place, and it’s there for everyone. The help is out there, and I only regret not doing it sooner. The struggles end when gratitude begins.”

Joseph McDonagh, another speaker, shared his story: “I did 6 months in Coolmine Residential and 6 months reintegrating into society. Admitting I was an addict was difficult due to the shame and guilt. But if you want recovery, it’s possible – you just have to make sacrifices.”

A panel discussion followed, addressing questions from the audience about the challenges of recovery, including barriers to seeking help, the difficulty of telling loved ones, and the need for significant life changes. Panellists emphasised the importance of events like this in showing the recovery side of addiction, with one noting, “It’s important for Travellers to see other Travellers in recovery.”





