Pavee Point participates in the first meeting of National Traveller Mental Health Specialist Group

On Friday, January 30, Pavee Point participated in the inaugural meeting of the National Traveller Mental Health Specialist Group at the Department of Health.

The landmark meeting marks a significant step forward in addressing the mental health inequalities faced by the Traveller community. For Pavee Point, the Specialist Group follows from many of years of advocacy for a dedicated, culturally appropriate response to the mental health crisis within our community.

The National Traveller Mental Health Specialist Group, established by the National Implementation and Monitoring Committee (NIMC), will be chaired by Dr. Fiona Keogh. The group’s work is built on the principle of “nothing about us, without us,” placing the lived experience of Travellers at the heart of a new Traveller Mental Health Action Plan.

“We are heartened to see the Minister follow through on the commitment to bring a wider Government lens to the social determinants of Traveller mental health,” said Pa Reilly, Co-Ordinator Pavee Point’s Mental Health Initiative. “The inclusion of the lived experience of Travellers ensures that the people who navigate these challenges every day are the ones guiding the solutions.”

While acknowledging that much work is yet to be done, Pavee Point welcomes the tangible progress made up to this point in terms of Traveller mental health: a 50% increase in clients supported by the Traveller Counselling Service following a targeted €780,000 funding boost over the last two years; the ongoing development of a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service, with the tender for this work awarded to the Offaly Traveller Movement; and the establishment of a concrete 12-month target for the Specialist Group on Traveller Mental Health to complete its work.

The Specialist Group will support the work of the Health Service Executive’s (HSE’s) National Traveller Mental Health Working Group, who are responsible for the coordination of the actions associated with Traveller mental health within the National Traveller Health Action Plan.

As the Specialist Group begins its 12-month term, Pavee Point remains committed to ensuring that the resulting Action Plan leads to permanent, systemic change. We look forward to working alongside the National Traveller Mental Health Network, the HSE, and Dr. Fiona Keogh to bridge the gap in service provision and foster a healthcare environment where Travellers feel seen, heard, and supported.