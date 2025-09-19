Pavee Point Presentation at the 3rd HSE National Public and Patient Partnership Conference, 2025

Pavee Point presented at the 3rd HSE National Public and Patient Partnership Conference on Wednesday September 18th. The conference brought together a range of stakeholders to ensure service user involvement in the design, delivery, and evaluation of services and policies.

Representing Pavee Point, Mary Brigid Collins, emphasised the need for partnership work between the HSE and Traveller organisations/Primary Health care projects.

“The National Traveller Health Action Plan is a great example of partnership working between the HSE and Traveller organisations/ Primary Health Care Projects” she said “but it needs to be fully resourced and implemented if we are serious about addressing Traveller health inequalities”





