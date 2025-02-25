Pavee Point Response to Human Rights Commissioner’s recommendations on Travellers and Roma

Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 The Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, released today three Memoranda examining the human rights situation of Roma and Traveller communities in Finland, Ireland and Slovakia. Mr O’Flaherty visited Ireland in October 2024 as part of his priority work on the human rights of Travellers and Roma.

Responding to the Commissioner’s report, Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point, said, “Pavee Point welcomes the report published by Commissioner O’Flaherty today on the situation of Travellers and Roma in Ireland. We were honoured to host Mr O’Flaherty at Pavee Point and facilitate a meeting with Travellers, Roma, Traveller Organisations, and groups working with Roma late last year. The findings from his visit highlight many of the key issues we know Travellers and Roma face such as the pervasiveness of anti-Traveller and Roma racism, significant health inequalities, a mental health and suicide epidemic, overpolicing and disproportionate representation in the criminal justice system, poor accommodation and homelessness, and the erosion of Traveller nomadism due to anti-trespassing laws.

In recent years, the State has delivered on a number of positive policy commitments and developments which Pavee Point has long called for in health, accommodation and inclusion, yet the report suggests that unless these policies receive funding, are implemented and structural racism is addressed; the day-to-day reality for Travellers and Roma on the ground will not change.

It is important that these issues experienced by Travellers and Roma in Ireland are recognised internationally by the Commissioner and Council of Europe. We also welcome Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley’s acknowledgement of the report and look forward to working with her and the Government to ensure policies in place are implemented.

The Commissioner’s report recommendations specifically mentions the crucial role of civil society working with the State in developing solutions. It also highlights the need for the State to implement the National Action Plan Against Racism as it is a crucial mechanism in addressing anti-Traveller and Roma racism and discrimination.