Pavee Point Stands in Solidarity with Reilly Family Survivors of Rape and Sexual Abuse
Pavee Point extends its sympathy and support towards the Reilly family – the daughters and younger sister of James Reilly who has been convicted of repeated rape and sexual abuse of the daughters and his younger sister over a 23 year period.
“The courage and strength of the survivors of such horrific abuse and neglect is remarkable. To come forward with reporting rape or sexual abuse is incredibly difficult for anyone but for Travellers even more so. Many Travellers do not have great trust in the justice system and to speak out about sexual abuse retraumatises you as a person and as a survivor.
“The Reilly women are true survivors, who as children were let down by the State and the services that are meant to play a key role in identifying and responding to child sexual abuse and neglect,”said Tessa Collins from Pavee Point.
Pavee Point supports the call by the family and Tipperary Rural Travellers Project to initiate an independent investigation into the failures of state agencies to intervene or investigate the crimes that took place over two decades. Pavee Point also calls for any and all supports to be put in place in order for the survivors to rebuild their lives.
“We fully support the call by the Reilly family for anyone who has ever been subjected to rape or sexual assault to come forward and not to be afraid. There are services out there that can help you and they are free and confidential.
“It is important for victims and survivors of sexual violence to know that they are not alone, and they do not have to suffer in silence by the crimes that have been committed against them. We as a society also need to stand firmly on the side of the survivors, to listen, support and never blame victims of such crimes”, said Tessa Collins.
We hope that the sentencing of James Reilly helps to bring about peace for the Reilly family and to start the healing process for the survivors.
If you, or anyone you know, have been affected by sexual abuse or neglect, please contact the national Rape Crisis Centre free and confidential helpline 1800 77 8888. The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre helpline is open 24 hours, seven days a week, andis a listening and support service for women and men who have been raped, sexually assaulted, sexually harassed or sexually abused at any time in their lives.
Support the call for an independent investigation by signing a petition established by the Tipperary Travellers’s Rural Project.
