Pavee Point Statement on alleged Ballaghaderreen incident

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre calls for calm, unity and solidarity after an alleged incident that took place in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, in the last few days. We urge people to be cautious about speculating and spreading information online on what is an ongoing investigation. Gardaí need to be allowed time to thoroughly investigate and establish the facts of the incident.

We would like to acknowledge the courage of Micheál Frain, Chairperson of the Roscommon Leader Partnership, and others, who have shown leadership and integrity by challenging those whose agenda is to sow seeds of division, racism and hatred in reaction to the alleged incident.

Our thoughts are with the family of the alleged victim and we call for calm during this period of uncertainty.