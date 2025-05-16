Pavee Point Statement on Recent Animal Cruelty Footage

Pavee Point abhors all instances of animal cruelty, including those shown in recent footage from Clonmel. We urge the public to report animal cruelty videos online to the Gardai and the ISPCA for proper investigation.

We understand the Gardaí are in the process of investigating and verifying the accuracy of the time and date cited in the video from Clonmel. On Tuesday 13th May, the Gardaí and inspectors from the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) visited the location shown in the video and found no alleged offences under the Animal and Welfare Act and no concerns for the welfare of the animals present. Investigations remain ongoing.

It is unfortunate that the entire Traveller community is blamed and vilified when videos are posted on social media. We urge the public to avoid sweeping generalisations. Cruelty to animals occurs in all communities—it is not tied to ethnicity or identity. There are many examples of good animal welfare and care in the Traveller community; incidents seen online only represent a few extreme cases.

Pavee Point has long condemned both the mistreatment of animals and dangerous sulky racing on public roads. Most recently, we backed Minister of State Niall Collins TD in his condemnation of reckless sulky racing, which he rightly stated “puts human lives in danger and animals at risk” (Drivetime, 11/04/2025).

Horse ownership is a key feature of Traveller identity and has therapeutic and cultural importance. Pavee Point works to promote high standards in animal care and, along with other Traveller organisations, has been involved in promoting positive animal welfare with the relevant players.

We continue to call for a practical, solution-driven approach where influential groups such as local authorities, the Department of Agriculture, the Gardai, ISPCA and Traveller organisations have constructive conversations about protecting animals and making horse racing safer. We believe this approach should see Travellers and other communities effectively supported and investment into initiatives to support horse ownership and the development of official tracks to ensure safe regulated sulky racing. This is given a context where the Government gives €80 million to Horse Racing Ireland each year.