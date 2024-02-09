Home > News > Traveller Voter Registration Campaign 2024
Pavee Point is currently running a video campaign to encourage all Travellers to vote in elections.
We have teamed up with political leaders to highlight how important voting is, with videos being shared across our social platforms encouraging Travellers to register to vote and explaining how to. So far we have released two videos with more to come.
To register, go online to https://www.checktheregister.ie/en-IE/. You must have a: – PPS Number – An Email Address – Eircode (don’t worry if you don’t have a fixed address, you can just put an address where you can collect post from).
And must be: – Over 16 to register – Over 18 to vote