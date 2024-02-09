Pavee Point is currently running a video campaign to encourage all Travellers to vote in elections.

We have teamed up with political leaders to highlight how important voting is, with videos being shared across our social platforms encouraging Travellers to register to vote and explaining how to. So far we have released two videos with more to come.

Video – Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael

Video – Eamon Ryan, Green Party

To register, go online to https://www.checktheregister.ie/en-IE/.
You must have a:
– PPS Number
– An Email Address
– Eircode (don’t worry if you don’t have a fixed address, you can just put an address where you can collect post from).

And must be:
– Over 16 to register
– Over 18 to vote

If you can’t register online, you can download a form to send to your local authority. If you need support, contact your Local Traveller Group, National Traveller Group, or contact your local Citizens Information Office.

Referendum 8th March 2024

The deadline to register and update your details for the 8th March 2024 Referendum for standard voting is 20 February 2024, and the deadline to register for a postal vote is 12 February 2024.

Briefing on Referendum

Four national Traveller organisations have also collaborated on a joint briefing document on the upcoming Referendum. You can find the document here.

This outlines the proposed amendments, explains the motivation for the amendments and outlines the impact of voting ‘yes’ or voting ‘no’.

A Traveller Vote = A Traveller Voice.